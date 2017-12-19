Principal And Daughter Set Up Service Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Blanket-making is the name of the game for a principal at a Sioux Falls elementary school.

Sonia Sotomayor Principal Tracy Vik started project warm-up in 2006 with her daughter Kaitlin as a service project.

The group makes fleece-tied blankets for homeless people in the Sioux Falls area but now also make them for foster children.

In 12 years running project warm-up, Vik and volunteers have made over 20,000 blankets.

“Last Saturday we had our large event, so as we like to call it the largest blanket-making party around and we had just over 500 people that signed in and volunteered here at the school and came in and made blankets,” Said Vik.

The project is funded by donations from the public and fundraisers by local schools and businesses.

For more information and to find out how you can donate, you can check out the link to Project Warm-Up here.