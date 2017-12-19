Rapid City Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Overdose Death

Associated Press
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for giving heroin to a woman who overdosed on the drug and died.

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Reif pleaded guilty to the federal offense in May, a year after he woke up one morning and found 19-year-old Kaitlyn Kempfer dead beside him. He admitted going to Kempfer’s home to use heroin, watch a movie and hang out.

Reif said during his recent sentencing that he loved Kempfer and did not intend her harm.

But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken said Reif had a “pharmacy” of illegal drugs, and the judge went above the sentencing guideline range. He also ordered Reif to pay Kempfer’s family $15,500 in restitution.

Reif is appealing his sentence.

Related Post

Murder Defendant Seeks To Have Case Moved To Juven...
Law Enforcement Shakeup Underway On Pine Ridge Res...
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Escapee
Ambulance Struck In Rapid City Injuring 2

You Might Also Like