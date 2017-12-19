Rapid City Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Overdose Death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for giving heroin to a woman who overdosed on the drug and died.

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Reif pleaded guilty to the federal offense in May, a year after he woke up one morning and found 19-year-old Kaitlyn Kempfer dead beside him. He admitted going to Kempfer’s home to use heroin, watch a movie and hang out.

Reif said during his recent sentencing that he loved Kempfer and did not intend her harm.

But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken said Reif had a “pharmacy” of illegal drugs, and the judge went above the sentencing guideline range. He also ordered Reif to pay Kempfer’s family $15,500 in restitution.

Reif is appealing his sentence.