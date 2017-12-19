Sioux Falls Golf Course Management Deal In Limbo

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Instead of getting the week off for the Christmas holiday, Sioux Falls city councilors are holding a special meeting next week to talk golf.

The city is considering whether Nebraska-based “Landscapes Unlimited” will take over management of its Elmwood, Kuehn Park and Prairie Green municipal golf courses. Dakota Golf Management currently operates the courses. Tuesday night, a majority of councilors expressed concerns with the proposed “Landscapes Unlimited” contract. They suggested delaying that deal one year and extending Dakota Golf’s contract one year, a decision that could come next Tuesday. The city attorney wants time to review documents to see if council can legally do so.

If no deal is approved, the city is left without a management company for its courses come January 1, because Dakota Golf’s current contract expires at the end of this year.