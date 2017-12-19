Update: BVHS Student Brought Gun To Sell To Another Student

BRANDON, S.D. – Brandon Valley High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning due to a student bringing a weapon to school.

In an email sent out by Brandon Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Larson, the school received a report that a student had brought a weapon to school. The school entered lockdown and law enforcement was called.

Officials say a student brought an unloaded small caliber firearm to school to sell it to another student. A third student became aware of the firearm and notified school officials.

Police found the handgun in the student’s bag along with two small knives. Two of the students, who are both juvenile were taken into custody and released to their parents.

No threats were made to other students.