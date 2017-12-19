USF Men’s Game Against Midland Postponed Due to Illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball and Midland University have postponed the game for tonight (Dec. 19) and rescheduled it to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m at the Stewart Center.

However, basketball will still be played tonight at the Stewart Center with the USF Women’s Basketball Team (7-2) facing Chadron State at 6 p.m.

The men’s nonconference game was rescheduled due to illness on the Midland University squad.

USF Men’s Basketball will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 30 when the Cougars host Wayne State at the Stewart Center with tip-off set for 4 p.m.