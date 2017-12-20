AAA To Host Free Car Checkup For First Day Of Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- With winter making its true return to the area, AAA is making it easy for you to make sure your car is ready for the changes. Thursday, December 21st, the AAA on 49th and Louise is hosting an event where they will check your battery, tires, and fluid levels, free of charge. The event goes on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While your car is getting checked on, AAA will provide refreshments, as well as a raffle for a chance to win one of their emergency car kits. Having products such as a shovel, flashlight, snacks, water, warm clothing, among others to keep in your vehicle during the winter season is vital.

“You know it’s just insurance you hope you won’t have to use it but in the event that you do it’s great that you have that in the car”, Marilyn Boskohl with AAA says.

Kitty litter is one that people may not think of, but gives your car better traction to work with if you are stuck on ice. Overall, Marilyn and AAA just want you to be prepared for whatever winter decides to throw your way this year on the road.