HIGHLIGHTS: #1 Lincoln Boys Remain Perfect With 59-56 OT Win Against Washington

HIGHLIGHTS: #1 Lincoln Boys Remain Perfect With 59-56 OT Win Against Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top ranked Patriots hosted cross town rival Washington.

Lincoln is without the assistance of senior guard Dillon Barrow who broke his foot last week against South Sioux City.

Click the video box above for highlights of Lincoln’s 59-56 overtime win against Washington.