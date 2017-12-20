HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Run Away From Shockers 96-64

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team recorded its 950th all-time victory with a 96-64 nonconference win over Wichita State Wednesday night in front of 1,486 fans at Frost Arena.

Junior Madison Guebert was recognized before the game for her 1,000 career point coming against Drake on Sunday.

Junior Macy Miller was one of four Jackrabbits to score in double figures as she recorded 22 points and a career- and game-high eight assists. Miller is now 19th all-time at State with 1,343 points. Junior Madison Guebert added 19 points and career-best six assists while freshman Myah Selland and junior Tagyn Larson each scored 15 points for SDSU, now 10-3. Miller has now scored 20-or-more points in a game six times this season while the 15 points are a career high for Larson.

Wichita State, which falls to 5-9, was led by Rangie Bessard’s game-high 25 points. Angiee Tompkins added 12 points and eight rebounds.

State shot a season-best 69.2 percent from the field, making 36 of 52 shots. The Jacks’ previous best was 52.4 percent (33 of 63) against George Washington Nov. 12.

The Jackrabbits opened the game by making their first five shots from the field to take a 12-2 lead when Selland scored with 5:48 left in the opening quarter.

SDSU extended its lead to 21, 41-20, when sophomore Sydney Tracy scored inside with 3:29 left in the half. State had a 49-30 lead at halftime.

After the Jackrabbits pushed their lead to 56-32 on a 3-point field goal by Guebert 91 seconds into the third quarter, Wichita State went on a 17-6 run to trail 62-49 when Diamond Lockhart completed a conventional three-point play. SDSU answered with a 17-4 run to close the quarter when junior Sydney Palmer’s 3-pointer gave it a 79-53 after 30 minutes.