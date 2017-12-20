Kirkland’s To Open First South Dakota Location At Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Friessen Development and Van Buskirk Companies announced that Kirkland’s will be coming to Lake Lorraine in spring 2018.

The home decor store, Kirkland’s, will open its first location in South Dakota at Lake Lorraine. Also expected to open in spring 2018 is DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Carter’s, OshKosh B’gosh, Home Goods, and Marshall’s are all already open at Lake Lorraine.

Leasing continues on new retail buildings being constructed in the live, dine, work, shop development located just west of I-29 between 26th and 41st Streets in Sioux Falls.