Man On Trial For Trying To Kill State Trooper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A trial is underway in South Dakota’s Pennington County for a Washington state man accused of trying to kill a Highway Patrol trooper in 2015.

Prosecutor Mark Vargo told jurors in opening statements Tuesday that drugs, money and a gun were worth more to Donald Willingham that the life of Trooper Zachary Bader.

Willingham was traveling with three others when Bader pulled them over for speeding on Interstate 90. Vargo says the trooper was beaten by Willingham after he smelled marijuana in the vehicle and asked to search it. The Rapid City Journal says defense attorney Dennis Doherty urged jurors to keep an open mind and not form an opinion until they’ve heard all the testimony.

Willingham, from Renton, Washington, is accused of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and drug charges.