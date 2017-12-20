Police: Brother, Sister Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have a arrested a brother and sister on prostitution and sex trafficking charges after a month long investigation.

On November 4th, police found an ad online that was suspicious enough to alarm investigators. As investigators were looking into the ad a crimestoppers tip came in, giving the name of a suspect and that they might be involved in prostitution.

On Tuesday, police had enough information to make an arrest on the suspect. Police went to an apartment complex located on the 400 block of West Brookings Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say an adult woman was involved in the prostitution and sex trafficking. Police also found meth and marijuana in the apartment.

Police arrested, Jaquon Duckworth and his sister, Lavon Jones, on drug, prostitution and sex trafficking charges