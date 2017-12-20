Police: Brother, Sister Ran Prostitution Operation Out of Sioux Falls Apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A brother and sister are behind bars after a nearly-two month investigation revealed the two were running a prostitution operation out of their Sioux Falls apartment.

The investigation started in early November, after investigators discovered a suspicious internet ad they say tipped them off.

Police say Jaquon Duckworth, 25, and his sister, Lavon Jones, 23, were harboring an adult woman inside their apartment on the 400 block of West Brookings Street and soliciting her to men online.

“She wasn’t necessarily a willing participant in this but once we were able to get her out of that situation she was pretty forthcoming and gave us some information about what had taken place,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Prosecutors say the woman had nowhere else to stay and the siblings took advantage of her and threatened to beat her.

She told police the operation had been going on for several months.

“There were men that came to the apartment and either one or both of the suspects were basically hidden in the apartment when these sexual encounters would take place. He would take all the money from her and at different points would give some money back.”

Jaquon Duckworth, 25, is charged with pimping and promoting prostitution.

Police say he also has prior state and federal charges related to prostitution.

Lavon Jones is facing lesser charges of prostitution.

The two are also facing possession charges after police found drugs inside the apartment.