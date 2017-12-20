Scoreboard Tuesday, December 19th

Scoreboard Tuesday, December 19th
Nicole Griffith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, 2017

Boys Basketball

Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

 

Avon 74, Centerville 30

 

Bridgewater-Emery 79, Canistota 56

 

Brookings 51, Mitchell 46, OT

 

Chester 72, McCook Central 64

 

Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, DeSmet 62

 

Deuel 78, Deubrook 43

 

Ethan 75, James Valley Christian 52

 

Flandreau 79, Castlewood 54

 

Gregory 56, North Central, Neb. 47

 

Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 63

 

Hanson 53, Parkston 39

 

Kimball/White Lake 72, Highmore-Harrold 64

 

Lake Preston 78, Estelline 47

 

Langford 74, Eureka/Bowdle 53

 

Miller 70, Wolsey-Wessington 51

 

Northwestern 62, Waverly-South Shore 41

 

Oelrichs 61, Hay Springs, Neb. 20

 

Rapid City Central 77, Douglas 70

 

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Sioux Falls Washington 56

 

Stanley County 71, Jones County 57

 

Takini 56, Wakpala 46

 

Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Sisseton 66

 

Vermillion 77, Tri-Valley 60

 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL  

Brandon Valley 68, Sioux Falls Washington 58

 

Brookings 43, Mitchell 34

 

Burke/South Central 66, Lyman 31

 

Castlewood 46, Flandreau 40

 

Chester 72, McCook Central/Montrose 64

 

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, McLaughlin 60

 

Ethan 71, James Valley Christian 22

 

Faith 64, Dupree 35

 

Jones County 55, Stanley County 18

 

Kimball/White Lake 51, Chamberlain 47

 

Lemmon 59, Mobridge-Pollock 44

 

North Central, Neb. 67, Gregory 23

 

Rapid City Central 77, Douglas 38

 

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

 

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 26

 

Vermillion 65, Tri-Valley 33

 

Wakpala 77, Takini 30

 

Wall 54, Newell 34

 

Warner 61, Milbank Area 25

 

Waubay/Summit 50, Webster 36

 

Waverly-South Shore 50, Northwestern 40

 

Wilmot 43, Hankinson, N.D. 30

 

Sanford Classic

Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

 

Men’s College Basketball

 

UCLA 85, USD 83

SDSU 87, Drake 74

Minot State 77, U-Mary 65

Augustana 80, Wayne St 70

Northern 89, MSU Moorhead 70

 

Women’s College Basketball

 

South Dakota 75, UC Riverside 66

U-mary 70, Minot St 45

Augustana 84, Wayne St 59

MSU Moorhead 64, Northern St 61 OT

 

 

NHL

 

Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4

 

