Scoreboard Wednesday, December 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2017

Men’s Basketball

Dakota Wesleyan University 100, Johnson & Wales University 92

Northwestern College 90, Bethesda University of California 72

Doane University 81, College of the Ozarks 70

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 96, Wichita St 64

Hastings College 88, SUNY Institute of Technology 59

Concordia University 82, Haskell Indian Nations University 75

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Denver Nuggets 104

G-League

Reno Bighorns 127, Sioux Falls Skyforce 98