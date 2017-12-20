Sioux Empire United Way Receives $1M Donation From First Premier Bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard have committed to donate $1 million to the Sioux Empire United Way.

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard’s corporate and employee pledge for 2018 totaled $852,992. Owner T. Denny Sanford added $147,008 to the pledge.

The donation was presented to Sioux Empire United Way’s president, Jay Powell on Wednesday during the annual PREMIER holiday staff meeting.

The $1 million donation is the largest that the Sioux Empire United Way has received from a single organization.