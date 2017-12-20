SOUND: 3 Warriors Sign Letter of Intent, Benson Still Undecided

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Three Warriors signed their national letter of intent to play Division-I.

The biggest story is linebacker Seth Benson who verbally committed to SDSU, but now has an offer from Iowa on the table.

Tight end Zach Heins is heading to South Dakota St. defensive back Brock Walker to Minnesota and lineman will Farniok is set to join his older brother matt at Nebraska under new head coach Scott Frost.

“I’ve been talking to my brothers about it. They’re all really excited, and they’re happy for me. It’s just a day I’ve been waiting for a really long time. It’s nice to have an early signing period to get that out of the way and now its official and it’s exciting,” says Farniok.

“Yeah I’ve talked to a lot of people. I’ve talked to Coach Fitzgerald a lot Coach Stadem just a lot of people who have experience with college football and what the recruiting process is about and just trying to get the best advice and it’s fun to talk to other people and see what they have to say,” says Benson.

Benson has until February 7th – the next signing day to decide between either Iowa or SDSU.

SDSU got 21 new commits today including six local athletes such as Mason Mccormick of Roosevelt and Max Howard of Brandon Valley.

Farniok is heading down early to Nebraska in the next couple weeks to begin spring play.