SOUND: SDSU’s Coach Johnston Relying on Macy Miller, Madison Guebert Duo

BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU’s women’s basketball teams host their final home game of 2017 Thursday against Wichita State.

The 9-3 Jacks are sitting at #2 in ESPNW’S Mid-Major poll with the help of a certain duo.

SDSU’s looking to defend home court as the only loss this season has come against 4th ranked Louisville.

Macy Miller isn’t showing any sign of tearing her ACL last year. The red shirt junior is averaging more than 17 points per game and leads the team in field goals and assists.

Madison Guebert is tallying more than 13 points a game and leads the team in 3 pointers.

Head coach Aaron Johnston says he’s looking to this dynamic pair to help command the team.