Trump Claims GOP Tax Bill Repeals Obamacare

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is celebrating the GOP tax legislation, claiming it fulfills his campaign promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, he says: “Obamacare has been repealed in this bill.”

But the bill only repeals the individual mandate, which imposes a tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance – a significant, but small part of the law – rather than the extensive legislation passed by his predecessor.

Trump-backed GOP efforts to undo the health care legislation failed repeatedly earlier this year, and congressional lawmakers are debating needed fixes to the bill to stabilize the individual marketplace.

