U.S. Postal Service Kicking Off Busiest Week of The Holiday Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The U.S. Postal Service says it expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of first-class mail, including greeting cards this week.

Christmas is a week away. The U.S. Postal Service has been busy and they don’t expect it to slow down.

“Considering Christmas isn’t until Monday we have a full week ahead of us and a very busy weekend,” said Matt Heldenbrand, the store director at the Empire Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls.

Many like to get their shopping and shipping done in one place.

Heldenbrand says his staff is ready for the holiday rush and the store will be fully staffed on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve had pretty good luck staffing the store this year,” said Heldenbrand. “Lines have not been too bad as of yet but then again we have an entire week of sales ahead of us.”

If you’re planning on mailing a package, here’s a tip to avoid the crowds:

Heldenbrand says early evenings are the busiest.

“If you come in after work when everybody’s on their way home and has to stop at the store drop off packages and mail items, at our customer service counters they can probably expect a little longer wait,” said Heldenbrand.

Vanisha Mistry and Anup Narsi are newlyweds. They decided to send their holiday cards and wedding thank-you cards out together.

“We went to a different post office,” said Narsi. “It was kind of busy, so we came to this one and it was still busy but we got it done.”

Although the couple now calls Iowa “home”, they’re originally from Phoenix.

“Usually in Phoenix, they’re really really long,” said Mistry. “I mean, you’ll be waiting over an hour.”

Deloris Poorman mailed two letters on Monday, though she usually prefers to deliver them herself.

“I don’t send packages very often,” said Poorman. “I try to deliver them in person when I can.”