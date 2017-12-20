University Of South Dakota Gets Innovation Grant

Sioux Falls, SD- About a Million Dollars in grant money is coming to South Dakota to help spur innovation.

The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business is the recipient of the I6 Challenge Grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The money will be used to support entrepreneurs, universities, existing South Dakota companies, or other entities committed to commercializing the results in South Dakota.

University President Jim Abbott says this grant could lead to good jobs in South Dakota.

“If you take the University research and make it commercializable,that’s when you really have a gain that the state can see. Great jobs are a necessity moving forward. I think we can create a new economy and we’re doing it as the governor said today with these kind of partnerships,” Said Abbott.

The grant money can be used to study the commercial potential of an innovation, the technical feasibility and to gain patent protection.