Billion Auto – Service Coordinator

Customer Service Specialist wanted -up to $16.50 / Hr (Based on salary + performance bonuses)

This is a GREAT opportunity to join a winning team that will reward you for your passion about Customer Service!

We are a successful automotive group looking for dynamic, energetic, career oriented professionals who are masters of influence and love working the telephone.

We offer:

o Earn up to $16.50 per hour ($11.00 / Hr base salary + performance bonuses)

o Great company benefits, including medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans.

o A clearly defined career path designed for personal and professional growth

o The opportunity to work with successful and passionate people in an exciting yet relaxed atmosphere

o This position involves making inbound and outbound calls. No cold calling!

We are an equal opportunity employer (EOE).