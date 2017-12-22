Billion Auto – Service Coordinator
Customer Service
|Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is currently hiring for several full time Service Coordinators to join our team in our new and expanding department – Service Business Development Center.
Customer Service Specialist wanted -up to $16.50 / Hr (Based on salary + performance bonuses)
This is a GREAT opportunity to join a winning team that will reward you for your passion about Customer Service!
We are a successful automotive group looking for dynamic, energetic, career oriented professionals who are masters of influence and love working the telephone.
We offer:
|Job Requirements
|• Proven telephone customer service experience (minimum 1 – 3 years)
• Demonstrate excellent phone and verbal communication skills
• Past experience with heavy inbound and outbound calls (no cold calling required)
• A highly professional approach and appearance
• MUST speak CLEARLY and have a pleasant phone manner
• A demonstrated dedication to customer service
• The ability to instantly build rapport with clients
• Being organized, self-disciplined and a quick learner
• Must have a valid driver’s license
• Must be able to work a flexible schedule with some weekends (40 hours per week)
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 South Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/service-coordinator-sioux-falls-sd/view/1708
