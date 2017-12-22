Hawkeyes Fend Off Colorado At Sanford Pentagon

Iowa Men Defeat Buffs 80-73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Playing in front of a sellout crowd filled mostly with Hawkeye black and yellow, the Iowa mens’ basketball team fended off a pesky Colorado squad 80-73 on Friday evening in Sioux Falls.

The Hawkeyes (8-6) had five players in double figures led by 16 points each from Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey.

Colorado’s (8-4) McKinley Wright scored a game-high 21 points in defeat.

