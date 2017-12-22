Humane Society Busy With Adoptions And Surrenders

Sioux Falls, S.D. – With Christmas coming up, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has become very busy with adoptions.

While many people come in to adopt animals, the humane society has also had a lot of people bringing pets back.

Numbers show that last year, there were 53 surrenders from the day after Christmas until the day after new years, most of them being unanticipated Christmas gifts where people couldn’t afford to take care of them.

Special Events Coordinator Allison Kolander says people sometimes don’t fully understand the responsibility of adopting a pet.

“A lot of times the animals end up back at the humane society because people don’t anticipate the costs that it’s going to cost them through the next couple of years. A dog, a cat, a small animal, it’s a lifetime commitment,” says Kolander

The humane society also suggests making adoption a family decision and activity.