Jackrabbit Men With A KC Masterpiece Against Kangaroos

SDSU Wins At UMKC 85-60

KANSAS CITY, MO — South Dakota State men’s basketball closed the road portion of its 2017 nonconference schedule with a dominant victory Friday night, taking down UMKC 85-60 at Municipal Auditorium behind six double figure scorers.

SDSU (10-5) shot 50.8 percent as a team and hit 12 3-pointers while limiting the Kangaroos (3-11) to seven 3-pointers and a 32.8 field goal percentage.

Reed Tellinghuisen led the Jackrabbits with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and dished four assists.

Skyler Flatten matched his career-high of four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, adding five rebounds while Mike Daum (seven rebounds) and David Jenkins Jr. both scored 12.

Tevin King came up with a game-high four steals and had 11 points and Brandon Key, who matched King and Lane Severyn with three assists, rounded out the double digit scorers with 10.

The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 10-2 tear and never looked back, building a double-digit lead (20-9) before the 10-minute mark. State stretched its advantage to 24 (44-20) over the next eight minutes, ending a burst of 10 unanswered on a Flatten 3-pointer at 3:08.

Leading 46-30 at the break, the Jacks saw UMKC crawl within 15 early in the second, but a 14-4 State rally put the game out of reach soon after. SDSU led by as many as 32 on the night, heading into the Christmas break with 11 wins for the first time in its Division I history.

Game Notes

South Dakota State leads the all-time series with UMKC, 14-6.

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the second time this season.

Reed Tellinghuisen recorded his third career double-double.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 23rd on the Jackrabbit scoring chart with 1,195 career points, He passed Andy Moeller (2000-04; 1,206) in the second.

David Jenkins Jr. is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518 points, set in 2015-16. Jenkins has 234 points through 16 games, compared to Daum’s 189 points in that span. He has reached double figures in 13 of 16 games this year.

Up Next

South Dakota State is idle through the Christmas holiday, returning to action Dec. 30 against Presentation College at Frost Arena.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics