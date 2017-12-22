Snow Cleanup Goes Smoothly For City Crews

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – Many folks around the Sioux Empire who were dreaming of a white Christmas got their wish Thursday night. Some areas saw more than four inches of snow – including Sioux Falls, where officials issued a snow alert as plows hit the streets to clear the way.

“We made a decision at that point that we really needed to clear the city of the snow,” said street manager Galynn Huber. “There were no warm temperatures were coming in and we wanted to make sure that we didn’t leave the residential in a unsafe condition.”

Huber says cleanup has gone smoothly so far.

“It’s a dry snow. Een though its (4 inches), it’s really dry,” he said. “It’s pushing really good for us. We’re having a really good push and we’re making great progress.”

And if you’re one of the millions that AAA is projecting to hit the roads for holiday travel, you shouldn’t find many snags around the city, thanks to some extra help.

“We have contractors signed up to assist with us,” said Huber. “And we called the contractors up last night when we declared a snow alert, asking them to come in at 1 a.m. so they can meet up with our crews out on the street.”