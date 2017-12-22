Man Killed When Van Collides With Stalled Charter Bus In SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed when the van he was driving collided with a charter bus that had stalled on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the bus carrying 56 passengers was eastbound on the freeway when it lost all power and came to a stop in the middle of both lanes 20 miles east of Rapid City Thursday night. No lights were operating on the bus.

Authorities say an eastbound van rear-ended the stalled bus. The 31-year-old man who was driving the van died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

No one on the bus was hurt. The passengers were taken back to Rapid City by buses from Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Highway Patrol is investigating.