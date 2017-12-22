Sanford Pentagon Prepares for Big Basketball Game

Sioux Falls, S.D- Two big division-one basketball programs are meeting on the court tonight in Sioux Falls.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Colorado are clashing at the Sanford Pentagon.

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big-Ten Network at 8 pm.

Pentagon Director of Operations Jesse Smith says they’ve gone the extra mile for fans attending tonight’s game.

He says they want to be good hosts to fans who have traveled to see the game.

“We sold out in 13 minutes, so that’s a new record for us. We expect the impact to be pretty significant. We have a lot of fans traveling from Iowa and the Iowa zip code. So we’re going to do our best to take care of them, treat them well and hope they have a good time,” Mentions Smith.

There are activities before the game, and bounce houses for kids.