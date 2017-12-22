Scoreboard Friday, December 22nd

Scores For Friday, December 22, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2017

NHL
Florida 4, Wild 2

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 85, UMKC 60

Weber State 88, Presentation 48

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 58, Lemmon 32

Beresford 62, Chester 59

Brandon Valley 63, Aberdeen Central 60

Ipswich 55, Florence/Henry 44

Oelrichs 80, Wakpala 59

Parkston 57, Winner 55

Rapid City Stevens 76, Alliance, Neb. 52

Redfield/Doland 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Pierre 33

Sisseton 61, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Sturgis Brown 65, St. Thomas More 39

Tri-State, N.D. 56, Great Plains Lutheran 55

Viborg-Hurley 68, Hanson 42

Watertown 62, Mitchell 41

Luverne 75, Edgerton 44

Sheldon 86, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 23

Adrian Tournament
Consolation
Adrian 67, Wabasso 49

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 39

Belle Fourche 69, Lemmon 24

Hanson 57, Viborg-Hurley 20

Milbank 52, Webster 40

Northwestern 66, Aberdeen Christian 21

Parkston 38, Winner 37

Rapid City Stevens 63, Alliance, Neb. 50

Redfield/Doland 49, Tiospa Zina Tribal 20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Pierre 43

Sisseton 46, Mobridge-Pollock 17

St. Thomas More 65, Sturgis Brown 42

Sioux Center 57, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Red Rock Central Tournament
Third Place
Red Rock Central 53, Adrian 30

Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Wabasso 52

HS Boys’ Hockey
Totino-Grace 3, Luverne Cardinals 1

HS Girls’ Hockey
Luverne Cardinals 3, Waseca Blue Jays 2

