Scoreboard Friday, December 22nd
NHL
Florida 4, Wild 2
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 85, UMKC 60
Weber State 88, Presentation 48
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 58, Lemmon 32
Beresford 62, Chester 59
Brandon Valley 63, Aberdeen Central 60
Ipswich 55, Florence/Henry 44
Oelrichs 80, Wakpala 59
Parkston 57, Winner 55
Rapid City Stevens 76, Alliance, Neb. 52
Redfield/Doland 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Pierre 33
Sisseton 61, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Sturgis Brown 65, St. Thomas More 39
Tri-State, N.D. 56, Great Plains Lutheran 55
Viborg-Hurley 68, Hanson 42
Watertown 62, Mitchell 41
Luverne 75, Edgerton 44
Sheldon 86, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 23
Adrian Tournament
Consolation
Adrian 67, Wabasso 49
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 39
Belle Fourche 69, Lemmon 24
Hanson 57, Viborg-Hurley 20
Milbank 52, Webster 40
Northwestern 66, Aberdeen Christian 21
Parkston 38, Winner 37
Rapid City Stevens 63, Alliance, Neb. 50
Redfield/Doland 49, Tiospa Zina Tribal 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Pierre 43
Sisseton 46, Mobridge-Pollock 17
St. Thomas More 65, Sturgis Brown 42
Sioux Center 57, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Red Rock Central Tournament
Third Place
Red Rock Central 53, Adrian 30
Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Wabasso 52
HS Boys’ Hockey
Totino-Grace 3, Luverne Cardinals 1
HS Girls’ Hockey
Luverne Cardinals 3, Waseca Blue Jays 2