Tevin King Becoming SDSU Royalty
Defensive Specialist An Offensive Force This Season
BROOKINGS, S.D. — If Mike Daum and David Jenkins Junior provide the star power for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team, junior guard Tevin King is their enforcer.
He’s always been a defensive presence at State, leading the Jacks in steals in each of his first two years. He’s doing that again this year as a starter, but the Chicago native has upped his offensive game, averaging nine points a game.
SDSU visits UMKC tonight at 6 PM.