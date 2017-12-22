Tevin King Becoming SDSU Royalty

Defensive Specialist An Offensive Force This Season
Zach Borg
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  If Mike Daum and David Jenkins Junior provide the star power for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team, junior guard Tevin King is their enforcer.

He’s always been a defensive presence at State, leading the Jacks in steals in each of his first two years.  He’s doing that again this year as a starter, but the Chicago native has upped his offensive game, averaging nine points a game.

SDSU visits UMKC tonight at 6 PM.

