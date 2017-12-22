Three Local Businesses Fight Holiday Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Three companies in Sioux Falls are coming together to fight holiday hunger.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Taco John’s, and Wheel City Auto will be handing out 500 Christmas dinners to families in need this Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

The meals include a 12-pound frozen turkey, a gallon of milk, and all the sides for a traditional Christmas meal. Members of the businesses say they take pride in being able to give out a helping hand, or in this case, a meal.

“Were all very fortunate, very blessed. theres lots and lots of people who aren’t as fortunate and it feels great to give a hand up to those who need it. and just seeing smiles and happy faces when they come through is just awesome,” said Wheel City Auto Vice President Chad Gundaldson.

The boxed up dinners will be available on a first come first serve basis and will be handed out until all of them are gone.

You’ll find them at the Taco Johns on East 10th street and at Wheel City Auto on 41st street.