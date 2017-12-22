Washington’s Seth Benson Signs To Play College Football At Iowa

Third Warrior To Sign With A Big Ten School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — From Mount Vernon’s Chad Greenway, to the Reiff Brothers of Parkston, to Brandon’s Matt Vandeberg and all the alums who’ve gone through West Lyon, the Iowa Hawkeye football program has had success mining this region for talent.

And the chance to join that list was too good for Washington’s Seth Benson to pass up.

South Dakota’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year officially signed his letter of intent to play for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes this morning. Though the linebacker had committed to South Dakota State in June, Iowa had kept their eye on him with West Lyon alum and Iowa assistant coach LaVar Woods recruiting him.

After getting a scholarship offer earlier this week, Benson needed a little extra time to talk with player and coaches, even reaching out to Greenway, before finally deciding that Iowa was the right fit.

Benson is the fourth member of the Warrior football team to sign to play division one football and third to do so in the Big Ten, joining Will Farniok at Nebraska and Brock Walker at Minnesota.