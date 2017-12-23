Best Sports Soundbites Of 2017

Re-Live The Best Interviews With Local Athletes and Coaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Today we begin our week long look back and celebration of the year in local sports 2017. We’ll bring you the top stories, bloopers and moments as we get closer to the new year.

Tonight we start with some the best soundbites. After all, the athletes and the coaches are the stars of our show, and they gave us a wide range of emotions throughout the 2017.

#5-USD COACH BOB NIELSON ON CHRIS STREVELER’S PERFORMANCE THROUGH INJURY IN A 31-28 LOSS TO USD-“You know Chris Streveler, in my opinion, if there’s a guy that’s a better player in college football, I haven’t seen him. He didn’t practice all week. The reason why he was wearing gloves is his throwing hand is so swollen he can’t even hang on to a football right now. And look what he did.”

#4-SIOUX FALLS LITTLE LEAGUE COACH JEFF RILEY ON HIS TEAM MAKING THE LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES-“When we came to bat that third inning I go boys, the storm is brewing, here it comes, here comes the storm. You got this. Just a great team effort and no one is afraid. No is just fearful of anything on this team. So it’s remarkable.”

#3-ROOSEVELT’S NIK HOEKSTRA ON HITTING A WALKOFF GRAND SLAM IN THE STATE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS-“Knew I had to come up clutch. Knew I had to do it for my team. I knew, right away. It felt good. Just feels a certain way when you know you connect and I knew. I’ve never done it before in my life so it was a good time to do it.”

#2-SDSU MICHAEL ORRIS & T.J. OTZELBERGER AFTER ORRIS’ GAME WINNING SHOT IN THE SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS AGAINST USD-“Final seconds, well, the play broke down and we didn’t get exactly what we drew up! And so the ball was in my hands and I knew I had to make a play. Saw my opportunity and made it.” Orris said.

“I think that’s the point where you’re supposed to say that’s exactly what we meant to run! (Orris Says Sorry Coach) Alright that’s fine!” Otzelberger says.

#1-WEST CENTRAL’S DERICK PETERS ON WHAT HE WANTED TO DO AFTER WINNING THE ROY GRIAK INVITATIONAL-“I was nervous off the wall. I can tell you just kind of a funny story last night at dinner. My teammates were like dude, you gotta loosen up. So they order me a piece of cheesecake and they try to get me to eat it and I’m like I can’t, I can’t. And hopefully I can a bite of that cheesecake afterwards. Hopefully I earned that.” (Teammates Say They Left The Cake At The Hotel) Shoot!”