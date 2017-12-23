Firefighters and Construction Workers Build Wheelchair-Accessible Ramp for Harrisburg Boy

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A month ago, we told you the story of a Harrisburg Middle schooler Gianni Farinacci. His life changed forever when he was driving an ATV and crashed into a tree. Now, he’s in critical condition in a Nebraska rehabilitation facility, but there’s a special surprise waiting for Gianni when he comes home.

Julianna Farinacci asked Santa for one thing for Christmas: her older brother, Gianni.

“What do you want for Christmas?” asked KDLT. “I want him to get better,” said Julianna.

While Santa is working on making her wish come true, the Harrisburg community is uniting to give a gift to Gianni, who is fighting for his life.

“It’s just a blessing to have everybody in the community,” said his older sister, Samantha. “I mean, we moved here from New York and we haven’t been here a long time and to have everybody in our community reach out to us and give us all the love and support and donations, it’s great.”

Firefighters and construction workers are building a wheelchair-accessible ramp for Gianni. Schoeneman’s, a lumber company, donated $3,800 worth of materials to build this ramp.

“I cannot wait to see Gianni,” said Samantha. “His house is changing for him and we want him to feel welcomed and feel like nothing’s changed. We’re accepting him how he is and he’s my brother. We love him.”

Step Up for Heroes, Schoeneman’s, and Big Sioux Construction came up with the idea less than a week ago. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, they’re building the ramp in just one day.

“I was doing stuff in the house and it’s almost done and I was like ‘you guys are crazy!’” said Samantha.

“It’s really nice to be able to reach out and help somebody with what they’re going through,” said Patrick Duffy, a Sioux Falls firefighter. “Just to take one more thing off their plate so they don’t have to worry about this and when they’re able to bring him back home that they can access their house and an easy way to get in. So it’s a really great feeling right now.”

Duffy says this community doesn’t just pray together, they stay together. They wanted to put their hands together to build something tangible that’ll be waiting to welcome Gianni home, whenever that special day comes.

“He is going to make it through it,” said Duffy. “We all want the best for this family and that they will remember and know that there are people there to help, so it’s a great feeling because we’re all coming together.”

Although Gianni still cannot speak and has brain trauma, his older sister says he is making progress every single day and tries to communicate. Gianni’s family will travel to Lincoln on Christmas Eve to spend Christmas in the rehab facility with him.