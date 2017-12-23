Firefighters Buy Christmas Gifts for Hospitalized Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dozens of firefighters filled Lewis Drug Saturday morning buy toys for children in the hospital.

Many children provided a wish list, with everything from sports equipment to baking supplies.

The firefighters spent roughly $3,500 buying holiday gifts for roughly 100 kids.

One firefighter says this experience is one of the best parts of Christmas this year.

“Really great feeling,” said firefighter, Adam Frick. “We get the chance to make somebody’s Christmas great and just fill a need that there is out there. There’s a lot of families that have this need and it’s great to provide the opportunity of a great Christmas for kids.”

Local 814 firefighters raised all the money to buy hospitalized children these gifts.