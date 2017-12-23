Hawkeyes Leave Impressed With Sanford Pentagon & Sioux Falls

Iowa-Colorado Game Was 8th Division One Game At Pentagon This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The folks at the Sanford Pentagon are still glowing after last night’s college game between Iowa and Colorado.

In front of a mostly pro-Iowa crowd of nearly 33-hundred, the Hawkeyes won a thriller against the Buffs 80-73. Though this was Iowa’s first visit, Sioux Falls and the Pentagon are pros when it comes to hosting these types of games, having done so every year since the Pentagon opened in 2013. Last night’s game was the 8th Division One game played in the Pentagon this year, and Iowa came away impressed.