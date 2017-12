Sam Nelson & Beresford Beat Chester At The Buzzer

Watchdogs Get First Win In Dramatic Fashion

BERESFORD, S.D. — Beresford’s Sam Nelson made a late entry for the 2017 KDLT Sports Plays of the Year.

The senior guard swished a buzzer beater from near halfcourt to defeat visiting Chester 62-59 in boys’ basketball action on Friday night in Beresford. Click on the video viewer to see the dramatic video!

-Highlight Courtesy Taro Fujimoto