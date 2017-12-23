Sioux Falls Families Receive 500 Free Holiday Meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Around 500 families will not go hungry this Christmas day thanks to three Sioux Falls companies.

Five Guys, Taco John’s and Wheel City Auto teamed up with one common goal this holiday season to help families in need. Earlier this morning, 250 meals were each handed out between Taco John’s on East 10th Street and Wheel City on West 41st Street. Families received a 12-pound frozen turkey, a gallon of milk, and side dishes for a traditional Christmas meal. The businesses say the holidays are about enjoying time with family and they wanted to help those in need.

“We originally started with 250 meals that we were going to give away. Then after doing research and getting educated ourselves with the need that’s in Sioux Falls. We doubled the number to 500 meals. So we decided to split it up between the two locations Wheel City and Taco John’s,” says Taco John’s Vice President of Operation, Ted Miller.

The companies say this was their first time doing this and plan to do it again next year.