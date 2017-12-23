Skyforce Struggles At Pentagon Continue In Loss To Texas

Force Now 3-6 At Home After 122-119 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-11) dropped their third straight home game on Saturday night, losing 122-119 in the closing seconds to the Texas Legends (10-10) at the Sanford Pentagon.

Though each team led by double-digits at one point during the game, neither side was able to stay in front for very long in what ended up being a back-and-forth affair. Tony Mitchell (28 points, five assists and four rebounds) had the Skyforce up big early, but the Legends cut the deficit to just three points heading into the second quarter.

The Legends went on to outscore the Skyforce 42-33 in the second quarter, led by Justin Dentmon (31 points and six assists), who poured in 27 points in the first half alone. Texas took a 73-67 lead into the halftime break.

The duo of Dallas Mavericks two-way player Johnathan Motley (20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks) and Jameel Warney (17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks) proved too much for the Skyforce on the night, leading to a lopsided 68-46 Texas advantage in points scored in the paint.

Sioux Falls was able to climb back into the game in the closing minutes, and had two chances at a game-tying three-point field goal with under 10 seconds left in regulation, but ultimately came up short. Alonzo Gee (19 points, eight rebounds and four assists) continued his hot play since joining the NBA G League, and Ike Nwamu tallied 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting for the Skyforce in the loss.

Jalen Bradley (14 points, five assists and four rebounds) scored in double figures for the third-straight game after failing to do so in the first 16 games of the season, while Kadeem Jack recorded 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans two-way player Jalen Jones notched 18 points and nine rebounds for the Legends, and Portland Trail Blazers two-way player Wade Baldwin IV added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists on the night for the victors.

The Skyforce will stay at home for their annual Christmas Day game, taking on the Memphis Hustle in this year’s version of what has become a popular holiday tradition in Sioux Falls. The game against Memphis will mark the second of a five-game home stand for the Skyforce.

Texas now enjoys a holiday break before traveling west to take on the Agua Caliente Clippers on December 30, and following that up with a game against the Salt Lake City Stars on January 2.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce