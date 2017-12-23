“Whistleblower” Says She Was Fired for Raising Concerns About Veterans’ Files

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A former Davison County veterans service officer says the state Department of Veterans Affairs got her fired because she raised concerns about errors in veterans’ files and what she felt was improper use of military insignia on souvenir coins.

The Daily Republic reports Jessica Davidson was fired Nov. 29. Davidson maintains she was fired for “whistleblowing” on the state DVA.

She said she sent an email to state Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Aaron Pollard about 12 veteran files that either had errors or were taking multiple weeks to process. She says she also raised concerns about whether including military insignia on coins for World War II veterans violated U.S. Department of Defense trademark guidelines.

DVA officials said the agency doesn’t hire or fire county employees.

