76 Sioux Falls Families Get “Adopted” This Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sunshine Hovdesven’s daughter passed away as an infant years ago. Every year at Christmas, she would wonder what would be on her daughter’s list to Santa, but now, she’s giving other kids a Christmas they’ll always remember.

Hovdesven would find herself in tears in toy aisles.

When she couldn’t Christmas shop for her own daughter, she decided to start adopting families in need in her daughter’s honor during the holidays.

“Christmas was always kind of tough so I would adopt a family to kind of help with not having that, like having the daughter to shop for that I should have had,” said Hovdesven.

Two years ago, she heard over the radio that at the end of the year, about 300 Sioux Falls families still didn’t get help, she started her own program, Giving Christmas Sioux Falls.

This month, families in a position to help have adopted 76 families in need.

They still have about 10 or 15 families on their list needing help and are still working hard all Christmas Eve to make sure every family ends up with at least one gift per child.