Beresford Couple Killed in Thursday Crash, Charges Pending Against Other Driver

BERESFORD, S.D. – A Beresford couple has been identified as the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Beresford.

A 2003 Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on I-29 when the driver, Thomas Jordan, lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled through the median and across the southbound lanes landing on top of a southbound 2003 Volvo xc70.

Donald Anderson, 79, was driving the Volvo and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was Carol Anderson, 78. She was wearing a seatbelt and was later pronounced dead at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Charges are pending against Jordan, 38, who is from Woodland, CA. He was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lennox Fire and Rescue, Worthing Fire Rescue, Lincoln County Emergency Management and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.