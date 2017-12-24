Cluckin’ Good Chicken Providing Free Christmas Meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A local restaurant is opening its doors on Christmas to provide a breakfast meal on the house.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ, formerly Bob’s Café, is offering a free Christmas breakfast of pancakes and sausage Monday morning from 6:30-9:30.

Co-owner Ben Weiland says this is a tradition once held at Bob’s. They’ve only been with the new restaurant since August but he’s hoping he can still reach those who are in need.

“For some people it may be their only meal of the day. For some people it may be the only time they get together with other people, for some people there’s no family, so it’s their opportunity to get together with some people and share some food,” says Weiland.

Local Knights of Columbus are gearing up to help serve alongside Weiland and his staff. Weiland says he’s projecting around 150 meals to be dished up.

The meal is also a free will offering.