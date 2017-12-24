Larchwood, Iowa Man Identified in Fatal Bus vs. Van Crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Larchwood, Iowa man has been identified as the person killed Thursday night when a van hit a charter bus that had stalled on Interstate 90 east of Rapid City.

A charter bus carrying 56 passengers was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the bus lost all power. The bus came to a stop in the middle of both lanes. No lights were operating on the bus.

An eastbound 2013 Ford E-250 van rear-ended the bus. Cade Stensland, 31, was the van driver and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No one on the bus was injured. The passengers were transported back to Rapid City via Ellsworth Air Force buses.

Names of the bus driver and the bus company are not being released because Marsy’s Law was invoked.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue and Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.