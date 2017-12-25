Salvation Army Hosts Christmas Day Breakfast

Sioux Falls, S.D.-The Salvation Army opened its doors to the public this morning with a warm, home-cooked meal.

This Christmas tradition started when the Salvation Army had a shelter and allowed people to stay in on Christmas if they had no where else to go, and then made food for everyone.

This Christmas meal has been running for almost a dozen years except for one Christmas where no one showed up due to a blizzard in the Sioux Falls area.

Advisory board chairman Steve Cook has some good things cooking on the menu today.

“Well we always prepare egg bake. My wife has a recipe that we’ve been serving for all those years. And we make homemade cinnamon rolls and then a fruit cup and of course on a day like this you got to have hot coffee. We make enough so everyone gets something to eat and no one goes hungry,” mentions Cook.

The salvation army also hosts Sallie’s table which is a dinner served every Saturday and Sunday evenings.