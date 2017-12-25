Sioux Falls Skyforce Provide Christmas Tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Christmas is a time for traditions, and the Sioux Falls Skyforce have been providing that opportunity for nearly three decades.

The Force hosts their 29th Christmas game this year, and thousands of fans continue to fill the seats.

In 2009, ten inches of snow forced the game’s cancellation, but that doesn’t stop the fans from coming back.

History has also been made on Christmas day as guard Larry Drew II set an NBA G-League record with 23 assists against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2014. Force’s Head Coach Nevada Smith was leading the Vipers at that time.

If you or your family has made the Skyforce Christmas game a tradition we want to hear from you. KDLT’s Nicole Griffith is going to be at the Sanford Pentagon for the all the action.

Below is a link to purchase tickets to this year’s game.

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/06005325E5E58708