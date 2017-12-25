Skyforce Christmas Game A Holiday Tradition for Many

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The holiday brings about many traditions.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have been offering one to fans for nearly three decades. Holiday hoops on Christmas Day have kept the Sioux Falls Skyforce packing in fans for the last 29 years.

Among those cheering is Becky Stueven who’s been going to this game with family for as long as she can remember.

“Just because it gives us something to look forward too, it’s good family entertainment. We just like the basketball season in general, and Christmas Day is just one we mark on the calendar, and make sure we are here for that game,” says Stueven.

It’s not only a tradition for the fans.

This is Larry Drew II’s 3rd time playing in the Christmas game. He says hooping on the holiday doesn’t turn him into the Grinch– in fact it’s just the opposite.

“It makes everything that much more worthwhile. Being that we give so much to this game the fact that we get to play on a day especially Christmas. It means a lot to me as an athlete,” says Drew II.

Of course there is one thing Drew II misses.

“I can definitely say I miss my mom’s cooking,” chuckles Drew II.

He says his family traditions of Christmases past are similar to other people’s, but one thing stands out. The Los Angeles native has some festive neighbors back home.

“There’s a street named candy cane lane a couple blocks from where I grew up and it’s all these houses with really extravagant Christmas lights, so we would always go the night before,” says Drew II.

Speaking of standing out-this Christmas basketball game is one that Skyforce owner Mike Heineman says is unique throughout the league, and he adds that it’s not going anywhere.

“We’ll we’re the only ones who do it in the whole g league. No one else wants to schedule a Christmas game because they don’t know what it can be, but obviously Sioux Falls has made it something that’s a must have,” says Heineman.