Skyforce Out-Hustled by Memphis

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-12) dropped their fourth straight home game to the Memphis Hustle (8-12), losing 131-115 in what was a wire-to-wire victory for the visiting team.

Memphis came out firing in the first half, shooting at a 67.3 percent clip on their way to building a 24-point halftime lead. Durand Scott (25 points, five rebounds and five assists) started the game with back-to-back buckets for the Hustle, and continued to lead the way in scoring for the remainder of the night.

Chance Comanche (20 points and six rebounds) also exceeded the 20-point barrier on a night that saw eight-of-nine active Hustle players score in double figures. Jordon Crawford tallied nine points, six rebounds and six assists in the all-around victory.

Rodney Pryor served as one of the lone bright spots for the Skyforce, scoring a game and career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting (4-6 3FG) in the loss. Tony Mitchell (24 points) and Ike Nwamu (22 points) also scored 20-or-more points while Larry Drew II (14 points and 11 assists) tallied the only double-double for the home team.

Points in the paint were the story of the game, as Memphis was seemingly able to get to the rim whenever they wanted. The Hustle outscored the Skyforce 86-40 inside the paint, and shot 56.3 percent from the field in the game. Sioux Falls is now 0-5 on the season when allowing opponents to shoot 50 percent or better, and just 2-11 when being outscored in the paint.

Dusty Hannahs (17 points), Trahson Burrell (14 points, 11 rebounds), Omari Johnson (13 points), Austin Nichols (11 points), Shaquille Thomas (11 points), and Marquis Teague (11 points) rounded out the scoring for the Hustle.

The Skyforce will look to get back into the win column on their home floor with games on Friday, December 29 and Sunday, December 31 at the Sanford Pentagon to bring 2017 to a close.

Memphis now heads west for a two-game road trip against the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, December 27 before heading to Reno on Thursday, December 28.