Union Gospel Mission Serves Christmas Dinner

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls hosted a Christmas day meal to the public.

Over 70 volunteers were serving ham, sweet potatoes, carrots, salad and even ice cream to over 400 people that showed up to their door.

After the meal, kids and adults got to pick out gifts that were donated to the mission.

The mission’s Executive Director Fran Stenberg says days like these are truly a Christmas blessing.

“It’s a matter of sharing Christ, sharing gifts, and sharing with each other. I’m not sure how many years this goes back, 60 to 70 years at least,” Stenberg tells us.

The mission also provides lodging for those in need, with a men’s facility holding up to 70 males and a women’s and children’s facility holding up to 48 individuals.