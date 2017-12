Bracco, Starz To Close December 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two restaurants in southern Sioux Falls will close their doors at the end of the month.

Bracco and Starz near 57th Street and Western Avenue will close December 31st. Details on the reasons for the closures have not been released.

The restaurants are owned by the same company that owns Spezia off of Louise Avenue, but employees at Spezia say that restaurant is staying open.