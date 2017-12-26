Christmas Tree Drop-Off Available Through January 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the next few weeks the Sioux Falls landfill is offering two places where you can throw away your real Christmas tree for free.

The drop-off sites are 1015 East Chambers Street and 100 Lyon Boulevard. You have to remove all accessories from your tree before disposing it and artificial trees won’t be accepted.

The drop-off locations are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through January 14th.

They are closed New Year’s Day.